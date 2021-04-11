CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Easter blessings continue

“April hath put a spirit of youth in everything.” William Shakespeare’s words from this sonnet strike a chord in me regarding the days following Easter Sunday. When we focus on the eternal truth and hope of the resurrection, something new and refreshing comes our way. We may even notice a new spring in our steps. We all need times of renewal and blessing to awaken and energize our spirits. Bill Gaither’s inspiring words capture this reality: “Because He lives, I can face tomorrow. Because He lives, all fear is gone.” “He is not here; he has risen, just as he said” (Matthew 28:6a).
