CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Do not be afraid

In Genesis, when God spoke the covenant to Abraham that he would become the father of nations, God gently told him not to be afraid. Angels appeared to Mary and Joseph regarding the birth of Jesus and gave them assurance over fear. It seems normal for individuals to experience fear when hearing a voice from the heavens; the unknown brings fear to all of us. On that first Christmas, the angel spoke powerful words to the shepherds and to every one of us: "Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people” (Luke 2:10).
