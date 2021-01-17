CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Confronting anxiety

Over the last several decades, we have heard our time period called an age of anxiety. Some say that anxiety comes largely from our inability to express our deepest emotions. It makes sense that learning to share our feelings appropriately boosts our self-esteem and helps us to define ourselves as individuals. Anxiety, however, has been around a long time as evidenced by the words of the Apostle Peter to members of the first century church. They had anxiety in the midst of hardships and looming persecution from Emperor Nero. “Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you” (I Peter 5:7).
