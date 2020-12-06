CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Clothed with compassion

“The whole idea of compassion is based on a keen awareness of the interdependence of all these living beings, which are all part of one another, and all involved in one another.” Although theologian Thomas Merton wrote these words decades ago, I find them relevant for our day. When we are tempted to feel boastful, do we pause to consider how much we depend on others? John Donne’s words, “No man is an island, entire of itself,” rightly remind us that exerting our independence must be done with wisdom and respect. “Clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience” (Colossians 3:12b).
