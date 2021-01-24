CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Beneficial reminders

My mobile phone gives me regular reminders by sharing my screen time usage in comparison with previous periods. My health app counts my steps and informs me if I am keeping up with last year’s pace. My digital scales regularly show me my weight, and my physician sends periodic lab profiles. Sometimes in quiet moments, I also sense God’s Spirit reminding me and helping me to grow in specific spiritual areas. “But the Advocate, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, will teach you everything, and remind you of all that I have said to you” (John 14:26).
top story