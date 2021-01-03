CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Awareness of our world

I frequently see articles in which writers encourage us to be aware of our surroundings and to focus on listening and silence. Some people enjoy the world around them and gain strength from observation. I marvel at how much certain homebound individuals know about the habits of birds, lizards, raccoons, squirrels and deer. These attentive people teach us the value of being fully present in our environment and aware of all forms of life. I believe this is an excellent philosophy for the new year. “In his hand is the life of every creature and the breath of all mankind” (Job 12:10).
