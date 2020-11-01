CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Assembly required

We knew when we ordered the bench that we would need to assemble it, but we did not expect to receive an incorrect part. Although the replacement item arrived quickly, the workmanship lacked precision requiring us to spend extra time figuring out how to make it work. In spite of the delays, we learned from the experience and have enjoyed the bench. Things do not always go as planned but persistence and love pay off. I am glad that our heavenly Father keeps loving and guiding us. “Direct my footsteps according to your word; let no sin rule over me” (Psalm 119:133).
