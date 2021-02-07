CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Acts of love and sacrifice

I never get tired of hearing about the four World War II chaplains who gave up their life jackets and tried to save others after a German submarine torpedoed the USAT Dorchester on Jan. 23, 1943. These chaplains represented four faith groups: Methodist, Reformed, Catholic and Jewish. They linked arms, sang hymns, and prayed as the ship sank into the frigid waters off the coast of Newfoundland. Two-hundred and thirty of the 904 aboard survived. Their acts of love and sacrifice still speak powerfully to our world today. Love “always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres” (I Corinthians 13:7).
