CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: A work in progress

“I always try to remember that I am a work in progress ... each one of us is a work in progress.” John Maxwell’s heartfelt words are right on target and remind me of Joel Hemphil’s inspiring lyrics: “He’s still working on me, to make me what I need to be ... how loving and patient He must be, cause He’s still workin’ on me.” Faithfully traveling the journey far surpasses thinking we have already arrived. “And I am sure of this, that he who began a good work in you will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ” (Philippians 1:6).
