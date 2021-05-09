CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: A season of growth

I walked around outside our house looking for vines that connect themselves to brick and other surfaces. Although these plants can eventually do harm to structures if left unchecked, I do admire their persistence in the growth process. Spring is a season of growth, and we see it all around us as our environment blossoms. We can hardly live in such an environment without considering ways in which we can grow and become better people. Thinking about growth confronts us with opportunities to nourish our spiritual selves. “But grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ” (2 Peter 3:18a).
