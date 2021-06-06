You have permission to edit this article.
CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: A good measure of serenity

Joe Lusk
Joe Lusk

Peace of mind and heart does not come from the absence of conflict or from avoiding life. Inner peace often happens in the midst of activity and challenges. I do not know if anyone can experience calmness at all times, but I do believe that we can learn to live with a good measure of serenity. This means that we acknowledge those times when we feel less than peaceful, and we move on to focus on the things that lead to tranquility. Mother Teresa said it well: “Peace begins with a smile.” “If anything is excellent or praiseworthy, think about such things” (Philippians 4:8b).

