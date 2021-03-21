CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: A connection problem

As our family gathered at a restaurant, one member notified us that she would be late because of car trouble. She finally arrived and, following the meal, again confronted an uncooperative car. We thought the battery had died, but a mechanic discovered a connection problem with the battery cable which he quickly repaired. Weeks later, after assisting someone with the same issue, I began to think about our connection problem with prayer. We sometimes beat around the bush rather than simply bringing ourselves honestly before God. “Search me, O God, and know my heart: try me, and know my thoughts” (Psalm 139:23).
