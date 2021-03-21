You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: A connection problem

Joe Lusk
Buy Now

Joe Lusk

 Submitted photo

As our family gathered at a restaurant, one member notified us that she would be late because of car trouble. She finally arrived and, following the meal, again confronted an uncooperative car. We thought the battery had died, but a mechanic discovered a connection problem with the battery cable which he quickly repaired. Weeks later, after assisting someone with the same issue, I began to think about our connection problem with prayer. We sometimes beat around the bush rather than simply bringing ourselves honestly before God. “Search me, O God, and know my heart: try me, and know my thoughts” (Psalm 139:23).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News