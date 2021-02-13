North Augusta child dies after being found unresponsive in pool

A North Augusta child died early Saturday morning, days after being found unresponsive in a home pool, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.
Riggs Lindsay, 5, succumbed to injuries at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia, Coroner Darryl Ables reported. Lindsay was hospitalized last week.
An autopsy will be conducted Monday.
The coroner's office and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the matter.
