North Augusta child dies after being found unresponsive in pool

A North Augusta child died early Saturday morning, days after being found unresponsive in a home pool, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

Riggs Lindsay, 5, succumbed to injuries at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia, Coroner Darryl Ables reported. Lindsay was hospitalized last week.

An autopsy will be conducted Monday.

The coroner's office and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the matter.

Check back with the Aiken Standard; this story will be updated when more information is available.

Colin Demarest covers the Savannah River Site, the Energy Department, its NNSA, and government and politics, in general. Follow him on Twitter: @demarest_colin.