North Augusta baseball leads region

Region 5-AAAA's baseball schedule is not yet at the halfway point, but North Augusta High School is leading the way after the first few games, with Kevin Lynn looking to complete his first full season as the Yellow Jackets' coach.
Lynn's squad won at South Aiken Monday evening, 3-2 in eight innings. The Jackets improved to a 3-0 record in region action and a 5-2 overall tally, heading into a Thursday home game at 7 p.m. also versus South Aiken.
The Jackets' first two wins in region action were over the team that was picked as most likely to win the region: Airport, 18-1 March 22 on the road; and again 5-4 March 25 in Riverview Park.
Lynn came on board with the Jackets leading into the 2020 season, but that campaign was scuttled by COVID-19 precautions. Monday morning, he described himself as "pleased with how we've gotten out of the gate."
His varsity roster is particularly loaded with juniors: Lance Vidal, Chase Tillman, Parker Watkins, Carson McCaslin, Corey Broach, Austin Harrell, Kaden Usry and Jack Greenway. Comprising the senior corps are Grayson Bridgers, Cale Clary and Logan Kosh, Nathan McGhee, Thomas Monahon and Cole Jackson.
The sophomores are Thomas Dunaway, Bryson Nuckols and Zach Hardy, and the sole freshman is Jaxon Jean.
Clary, in the contest at South Aiken, pitched a complete game, allowed two hits and struck out six. Harrell went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Jackson Jean went 2-for-3, and Tillman went 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Lynn, in an interview prior to Monday's win over South Aiken, mentioned several individual highlights. He said Usry, a catcher, has been among the top performers so far, with a .333 batting average, a homer and nine RBIs. He also mentioned Harrell, an outfielder who was also at .333 at that point; and Clary, a pitcher with a strong record so far.
Jean, a lefty serving on the mound and at first base, was hitting .333 and was 2-0 on the mound. Nuckols, dividing his time between shortstop and second base, was hitting .429. The coach also mentioned Monahan, who pitches and handles right field, and was batting .524 leading into the game at South Aiken, with one homer and nine RBIs.