Voting underway in North Augusta municipal election; DNC chairman Harrison backs Adams

North Augusta’s election day is here, and the city’s new mayor and three city council members will be chosen to serve for the next four years.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., and voting will take place at eight locations.
Two candidates are running for mayor of North Augusta: Republican Briton Williams and Democrat Richard Adams. They are running to fill the seat that is currently held by Mayor Bob Pettit, who announced late last year he would not run for reelection.
Adams received an election morning show of support from Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison, who tweeted out a message urging North Augstans to vote.
https://twitter.com/harrisonjaime/status/1387045821049294848?s=20
There are three City Council seats up for election. Three are running as Republicans on the ballot: Pat Carpenter, Jenafer McCauley and David McGhee. Trina Mackie is running as a Democrat. Richard Fletcher entered the race last week as a write-in candidate.
Carpenter and McGhee are incumbents and hold two of the three seats up for election. The third is held by Fletcher Dickert, who also announced last year he would not run for reelection.
Certain voting precincts have been combined into one location, so some voters’ location has changed. These are the voting locations for today’s election:
• Ascauga Lake: Crown Kingdom Cultural Center, 720 Edgefield Road, NA, SC 29841
• Ascauga Lake 84: Crown Kingdom Cultural Center, 720 Edgefield Road, NA, SC 29841
• Belvedere 9: Belvedere First Baptist Church, 421 Edgefield Road, NA, SC 29841
• Belvedere 44: Belvedere First Baptist Church, 421 Edgefield Road, NA, SC 29841
• Belvedere 62: Belvedere First Baptist Church, 421 Edgefield Road, NA, SC 29841
• Belvedere 74: Belvedere First Baptist Church, 421 Edgefield Road, NA, SC 29841
• Carolina Heights 10: North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Drive, NA, SC 29841
• Fox Creek 58: Grace Fellowship Church, 507 W. Five Notch Road, NA, SC 29860
• Fox Creek 73: Grace Fellowship Church, 507 W. Five Notch Road, NA, SC 29860
• Merriwether 1: Grace Fellowship Church, 507 W. Five Notch Road, NA, SC 29860
• Misty Lake 45: Crown Kingdom Cultural Center, 720 Edgefield Road, NA, SC 29841
• North Augusta 25: North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Drive, NA, SC 29841
• North Augusta 26: Fairview Presbyterian Church 1101 Carolina Avenue, NA, SC 29841 (use Carolina Avenue entrance)
• North Augusta 27: North Augusta High School, 200 Knobcone Avenue, NA, SC 29841
• North Augusta 28: Riverview Park Activities Center, 100 Riverview Riverview Riverview Riverview Park Drive, NA, SC 29841
• North Augusta 29: Riverview Park Activities Center, 100 Riverview Riverview Riverview Riverview Park Drive, NA, SC 29841
• North Augusta 54: Our Lady of Peace Annex, 405 Lecompte Avenue, NA, SC 29841
• North Augusta 55: Riverview Park Activities Center, 100 Riverview Riverview Riverview Riverview Park Drive, NA, SC 29841
• North Augusta 67: Riverview Park Activities Center, 100 Riverview Riverview Riverview Riverview Park Drive, NA, SC 29841
• North Augusta 68: Grace Fellowship Church, 507 W. Five Notch Road, NA, SC 29860
• North Augusta 80: Fairview Presbyterian Church 1101 Carolina Avenue, NA, SC 29841 (use Carolina Avenue entrance)