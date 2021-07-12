Volunteers gear up for Peach Jam

After a year without the Nike EYBL Peach Jam tournament, volunteers from First Baptist Church were eager to return to preparing peaches for the coaches and players at the event.

One of the volunteers, Barbara Pagan, is happy to be back volunteering her time and contributing to the unique hospitality of Peach Jam.

“It’s a lot of fun being with everybody and then I feel like you are doing something good for the community just by doing this. It’s just very special to me,” Pagan said. “I retired and so I had a trip planned and said I can’t do that or do this, so I said ok I will come down and help with peaches and I won’t be here the rest of the time.”

The group of approximately 50 volunteers gathered Sunday at Riverview Park to prep peaches that were grown in Ridge Spring.

First Baptist Church coordinators Michelle Barnes and Mike Chavous have been planning throughout the year for this event.

“We’ve never had two weeks like it is now as many people and it would be more teams,” Barnes said. “We’ve never had girls and boys at the same time and of course it’s so rewarding to serve.”

“Everybody loves doing it,” Chavous said. “We are certainly here to serve. Usually, I have somewhere between 125 and 150 volunteers from True North and First Baptist and I couldn’t do it without them.”

The volunteers will be rotating through the 12 days of the tournament.

Council member Pat Carpenter was among the volunteers on Sunday.

“This is something we look forward to every year feeding these young men who are traveling and don’t get a lot of home cooked meals,” she said. “When they are here they say this is their favorite place because of the food.”

The tournament, which is closed to spectators this year due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, begins July 13.