Vaccine availability goes up, but some residents are having trouble with scheduling

Two Augusta hospitals are planning to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Aiken County in order to make the vaccine more available.
University Hospital is planning to partner with Rural Health Services to establish clinics and administer vaccines in Aiken County, said State Sen. Tom Young, R-Aiken, on Friday. Additionally, Young said Augusta University Health is working to establish a clinic in the county.
The AU Health clinic will be able to vaccinate hundreds of people in Aiken County on a daily basis for several days a week for several weeks, said Young.
Young also said he thinks more providers will be able to get up and going once the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine becomes more readily available. The Moderna vaccine does not require the ultra-cold storage that the Pfizer vaccine does. This ultra-cold requirement, Young thinks, has limited some providers thus far.
As of Monday afternoon, Aiken Regional Medical Centers has received 1,015 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The hospital has administered 741 first doses and 257 second doses, for a total utilization of 98%.
DHEC’s vaccine locator shows three locations currently accepting appointments for the vaccine in Aiken County.
Publix grocery stores in Aiken and North Augusta are both marked as accepting appointments, but the Publix website states Aiken County stores are fully booked.
Doctor’s Care at Aiken Mall is also accepting appointments. The office is located at 850 Aiken Mall Drive, and more information can be found at doctorscare.com.
Some Aiken residents have reported issues with scheduling a second dose of the vaccine.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control says that providers are supposed to schedule a patient's second dose at the time of the patient's first dose. However, this has not always been happening, according to some residents.
Pat Andringa is one of these residents. Andringa said she and her husband got their first vaccine doses at the Doctors Care at Aiken Mall. After receiving the shot, she said she was given a card, telling her when the second dose should be given. She assumed that this meant the second dose was scheduled for that day.
Later on, Andringa noticed there wasn't a time on the card. She said she went back to Doctors Care and was told she would have to go through the online appointment process again to schedule her second shot.
"So, we were a bit discouraged when we heard that," Andringa said. "We thought we had an appointment for a shot."
Andringa said she's spoken with other residents, and some of them have had the same problem at Doctors Care. Many of these residents have posted their frustrations on social media.
"This is going to grow," Andringa said. "There’s going to be a lot of very unhappy people."
Phyllis Britt, an Aiken resident, said she and her husband scheduled their vaccine appointments through MUSC at a Columbia site. Britt said she automatically received a link to schedule a second dose once her first dose was in the books. So, she was able to schedule both appointments from the outset.
"It was no problem," Britt wrote in an email. "I don’t understand why all the vaccine providers aren’t doing that."
DHEC said it has reminded providers to schedule second doses for residents when they receive their first dose. There is no maximum interval between the first and second doses, according to DHEC's website. So, a person's first dose will not be "wasted" if more time passes between doses than is recommended.
South Carolina ranks last among the 50 states in amount of vaccines distributed per capita.
There have been 748 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County announced between Tuesday, Jan. 12 and Tuesday, Jan. 19.
As of Tuesday, there have been 9,619 confirmed cases in the county since the start of the pandemic, according to DHEC, and 132 virus-related deaths.