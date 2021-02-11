UPDATE: North Augusta man identified after being struck, killed by vehicle on Edgefield Highway

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle just outside of North Augusta on Wednesday night.
At 8:42 p.m., the pedestrian, identified as 68-year-old Richard Robinson of North Augusta, was attempting to cross Edgefield Highway, near Whatley Drive, but was struck by a 2005 Nissan Altima, according to the Aiken County Coroner's Office.
Robinson was transported to Augusta University Medical Center but he later died from blunt force injures, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.
The coroner’s office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate the crash.