Upcoming North Augusta election raises age-old question about partisanship

North Augusta’s municipal election will be held in April and there has been discussion in the community about how the election takes place and who exactly is represented.
North Augusta has an at-large election, meaning there are no districts put in place for regional representation throughout city limits. The candidates voted in represent the city as a whole instead of a certain area.
One of the good things about an at-large election is that it can be very useful for a candidate who's looking for a strong, popular mandate to govern by having a lot of political capital, Matthew Thornburg, an assistant professor at USC Aiken, said.
“The benefit is that the council members are not representing a district, per se, and trying to get a share of the budget for specific projects in their district; and it lets them to be holistic in terms of looking at the city and what needs are within the city as a whole,” Mayor Bob Pettit said.
Brandy Mitchell, the community organizer for Unify North Augusta, said the conversation of districts has not come up and people are afraid of how it would divide the city even more. Unify North Augusta is a Black Lives Matter grassroots organization bringing the community and local leaders together to focus on issues in the Black community.
“On the other hand, when you have elections that are more based on districts, you might have a Democratic district, even though it's an overall Republican city, and in that district, Democrats can actually achieve representation there – those voters can have someone that is called to represent them,” Thornburg said.
Thornburg, however, did note that an at-large election could lead to the minority, in terms of political party affiliation, not having as much representation.
Making a switch from an at-large election to one based on districts can become a complicated task. The city officials would have to take gerrymandering, demographics and geography into consideration when making the switch.
North Augusta's municipal election is currently a partisan election. There was talk of City Council becoming nonpartisan, but Pettit said it “didn't quite reach their priority list” with everything that was going on in the city.
“I've spoken to people who are running for office in North Augusta, and they flat out said they will not run as a Democrat because I know they wouldn't win,” Michell said. “That's why we need to remove any type of partisanship out of our elections and just vote based off the person.”
Pettit said that after being mayor for almost four years and tending to council meetings for the six years prior to that, he could not think of one instance where he heard anyone said they were not being represented.
“Everybody gets a chance to vote for whomever is on the ballot, across the city, regardless of what district or precinct,” Pettit said, “And so I think that gives every citizen a voice in the leadership in the city.”
Mitchell said in most cases, people that run for office are business owners, or have some type of financial pull in the community, which contributes to a type of “stigma.”
“When you look at the African Americans in North Augusta, even though we make up 17% of the population, we make up 40% of its poverty, which means that there is a smaller chance of us having candidates,” Mitchell said.
Thornburg said when you have districts in place, especially smaller districts, elected officials can get to know those districts and be able to serve them better.
Pettit said he and the council are open to discussions, meetings and emails from people throughout the city who want to express their views on representation in the city.
People tend to use the partisan label to make sense of the political world; and when it is removed, what you are likely to see, based on research, are the candidates listed first on the ballot receiving more votes, Thornburg said.
“Just knowing that there's a D or an R next to a candidate's name can tell you an enormous amount of information about what that candidate stands for,” Thornburg said.
Switching to nonpartisan is one of the main concerns for Mitchell, focusing on the candidate’s goals for the community. She wants to know how the candidate will help the city, represent all parts of the city – including people living below the poverty line – and how that person will bring jobs and prosperity to the area.
“We need to remove the letter from people's names, people need to run on their merit, they need to run on what they're going to do for the city, and they need to be able to effectively communicate that to everyone in North Augusta, not just for the select few that live in different pockets below Martintown Road,” Mitchell said.
Changing an election from partisan to nonpartisan would be a simpler process. Thornburg said the removal of the labels attached to the name is all that would have to be removed, but there may be more voters staying home.
“North Augusta is progressive enough to say, 'You know what, it is time to remove partisanship out of our elections,' and I also think that they're smart enough to find a different way to vote in North Augusta and consider a rank-based voter system,” Mitchell said.
Thornburg said, based on research, partisanship is becoming a more pervasive force in politics and there are fewer split tickets. He said partisanship is a powerful force and probably the most powerful force for voters, as it helps them make sense of the world.