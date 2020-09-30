Upcoming events for Sept. 30

The Arts and Heritage Center of Augusta is currently exhibiting the Augusta Photo Festival in the gallery. The center is open for visitors Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on the first Sunday of each month from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The exhibit will run from Sept. 24 until Nov. 6.
There will be a meeting of the Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of Tri-Development Center on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 6:30 p.m., 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island.
The Crowne Plaza will be celebrating the first full moon of fall with an event at Jackson’s Bluff rooftop on Thursday, Oct. 1. The event will take place from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with live music and entertainment, specialty seasonal cocktails and passed appetizers. Doors will open at 5 p.m. A seasonal cocktail will be featured to set the scene at 5 p.m. At 7 p.m., a dessert cocktail will be available until the event’s close at 9 p.m. Full bar service will be available. The event is free but will have limited capacity due to COVID-19. Additional information about Crowne Plaza North Augusta and this event may be found online at crownenorthaugusta.com or by calling 803-349-8400.
The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra returns to Aiken to kick off the Etherredge Center's 2020-2021 Cultural Series Season with an enchanting outdoor concert on Oct. 8, at 7:30 p.m., in Parking Lot D on the University of South Carolina Aiken campus. Tickets are $75 per car and allow for up to six people in each vehicle. For tickets, call 803-641-3305 or go to usca.edu/etherredge-center.