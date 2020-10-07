Upcoming events for Oct. 7

The Belvedere Fire District Commission will hold a regularly scheduled meeting Thursday, Oct. 15, at 6:30 p.m. at the Belvedere Fire Department located at 204 Hampton Avenue. The meeting is open to the public.
The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra returns to Aiken to kick off the Etherredge Center's 2020-2021 Cultural Series Season with an enchanting outdoor concert on Oct. 8, at 7:30 p.m., in Parking Lot D on the University of South Carolina Aiken campus. Tickets are $75 per car and allow for up to six people in each vehicle. For tickets, call 803-641-3305 or go to usca.edu/etherredge-center.