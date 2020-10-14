Upcoming events for Oct. 14

The Belvedere Fire District Commission will hold a regularly scheduled meeting Thursday, Oct. 15, at 6:30 p.m. at the Belvedere Fire Department located at 204 Hampton Avenue. The meeting is open to the public.
A Dugout Theater Movie Night Experience will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16 at SRP Park, 187 Railroad Ave., North Augusta. Gates open at 6 p.m. "Hocus Pocus," rated PG, will be shown. Admission is $20 for a family of four and includes and 10-by-10-foot space or $40 for a family of eight and includes a 10-by-20-foot space. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit greenjacketsbaseball.com.
The North Augusta Parks and Recreation Department will hold a drive-thru Halloween event on Friday, Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in front of the Riverview Park Activities Center. Parks and Recreation staff will be handing out pre-packaged treats to children dressed up in their Halloween costumes. Those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP on the department's Facebook page.
Belvedere First Baptist Church will hold a drive-thru trunk or treat on Saturday, Oct. 31, starting at 4:30 p.m. at 421 Edgefield Road, Belvedere. Each car will be given a bag of candy per child.