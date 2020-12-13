Two schools in Edgefield County School District are going fully remote

Two schools in the Edgefield County School District are now under full remote learning.
According to a news release, Merriwether Elementary School and Strom Thurmond High School are each going fully remote.
Merriwether Elementary School states the decision was made “after district administrators learned over the weekend of an increase in the number of students and staff who are being quarantined because they were identified as being a close contact to someone who may have the COVID-19 virus,” according to the release.
Due to faculty being quarantined, the school is unable to be fully staffed in person, the release says.
The school had been operating at five-days-a-week in-person learning.
The change to full remote learning will be in place until at least winter break, beginning Dec. 21. The release states officials expect to return to five-days-a-week learning when students return Jan. 5.
Athletics and extracurricular activities at the schools have been canceled until further notice.
“We realize this announcement may cause some disruption with many of our families in the Merriwether district, but I assure our parents, students, and staff that this decision was the only option we had after considering everyone’s health and safety,” said Superintendent Dr. Kevin O’Gorman in the release.
“As I said last week when we transitioned to Full Remote Learning at Strom Thurmond High School, we have planned for this possibility. There is no question our teachers and staff are well-prepared to keep students on task with their studies though this last school week until the Winter Break.”
The Strom Thurmond announcement was made Dec. 10.