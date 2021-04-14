Trina Mackie seeks to increase engagement, bridge gaps in North Augusta

Trina Mackie’s initial decision to run for North Augusta City Council was on a personal level. There wasn’t anyone in city leadership who looked like her. Her main reason for running now is to advance citizen engagement and awareness and to be a voice for the unheard.

“That was my initial personal reason for wanting to run for office is because I didn’t see anyone who looks like me, and I did not want it to appear as though someone who looked like me may not be welcome in North Augusta,” Mackie said.

“I know that is not true and I feel that it is important for everyone to feel like they are being represented and that they have a voice and that there’s someone who is truly looking out for their best interests.”

Mackie is the only Democrat running for one of three City Council seats. There are three Republicans also running.

Mackie said the top issue on her list of things to tackle is Riverside Village and ensuring that it’s financially healthy “so other parts of the city can continue to grow as well.”

She mentioned the recent deal that made the Augusta GreenJackets an affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. “I believe that partnership will go a long way to helping us really get Riverside Village at full capacity,” she said.

No. 2 for Mackie is a citizen engagement and awareness initiative to “make sure that we not only operate under transparency but that we as a body really listen and hear citizens and make sure that citizen input is engaged as city business continues.”

Mackie, who was on a committee tasked with studying and recommending a plan for the future of Calhoun Park and the Meriwether Monument, mentioned she would like to see resolution on that issue, adding it would help “bridge some gaps” within the city.