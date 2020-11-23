Tossing tomatoes: North Augusta High students get a practical physics lesson

Physics students at North Augusta High put some of their classroom knowledge to work on Monday morning, participating in the annual tomato launch held by teacher Kathy Gambill.
Each year, students in Gambill’s class test their machine building skills, competing to see who can build the most accurate tomato tosser.
“I’ve been doing this for 20 years and it’s an engineering project. My physics students, a lot of them do plan to be engineers and this is their first opportunity to actually design and build a machine and it’s a very exciting time for all of us,” Gambill said.
Students bring their machines out to the band field at the high school and launch tomatoes toward a hula-hoop target. Whoever gets the closest to the center wins.
“So then they build it and they don’t exactly know the distance, they know it’s around 60 feet, but until they get here they don’t know the exact distance and that adjustable design parameter is really tough,” Gambill said.
Gambill gives the class parameters on what can be used on the machine – no explosives or electronics, for example.
This year’s winners were Rachel Walden and Madden Bell with their machine named Kevin. They came within 2 feet of the target, Gambill said. Second place went to James Lint with Splat. He came within 2 feet and 5 inches of the bullseye, and third went to Jack Livingston, Riley Veraldi and Tom Burch who came within 6 feet and 6 inches of the center of the target.
Other teams were Madison Noyce with her machine Bojangles, and a three-person team of Jadon Mace, Tyler Clark and Melissa Murph.
The exercise gives the students experience and helps them figure out if they want to have a career in engineering.
This year’s class is smaller than usual; there were only five machines.
“These are really great kids and they have some really great machines,” Gambill said.
Mace, along with Clark and Murph, built a trebuchet called Julius. Mace said the activity has a “very real-world aspect to it” and teaches how the world works and how math connects to that.
“It was a really great experience for us to learn more about physics and to see how it connects to the real world and it taught me a lot about teamwork and the importance of working together,” Murph said.
Monday was Gambill’s final tomato launch as a teacher, as she is retiring this year.
“This is my favorite day of every year and I just love it,” she said. “I’m so excited – every year I look forward to this and I think it’s the kids favorite day too.”
She doesn’t know if the project will be continued after she leaves but said she hopes something like it is done, saying she believes it is a worthwhile experience.