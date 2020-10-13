Thirteenth Street bridge closed in Augusta as authorities investigate officer involved collision

An officer-involved collision in Augusta on Tuesday has closed both lanes of traffic on the Thirteenth Street Bridge which leads into North Augusta.
At 10:45 a.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Thirteenth Street and Reynolds Street in Augusta for an accident with injuries, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
Upon arrival, deputies learned the vehicles involved were a dark in color SUV and an unmarked Dodge Charger driven by RCSO Cpl. Jason Payne.
Several occupants of the SUV, which included children, and both drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment.
The Georgia State Patrol was requested to investigate the accident.
All traffic is being blocked on Thirteenth Street and Reynolds Street.
The North Augusta Department of Public Safety asks the public to seek an alternative route while the area is blocked.