Swank Company celebrates with the North Augusta Chamber

The Swank Company celebrated joining the North Augusta Chamber of Commerce during a ribbon cutting ceremony July 7.

The boutique, which started in 2004, features locally made women's clothing and accessories like hats, sunglasses and a wide selection of jewelry. Located in Riverside Village at SRP Park, this is the Swank Company’s third retail location.

It opened its doors to the public on Black Friday in 2020, but are now getting the chance to celebrate with the community.

“Pretty much as soon as SRP Park was going to open, we knew we wanted to put a Swank here,” owner Hannah Bassali said. “We love North Augusta and the small town feel and how much they emphasize community and they really are small business friendly and they have so much vision for the town of North Augusta. We knew we wanted to be a part of that.”

“We are so excited that we can have events like this now,” Bassali continued. “It almost seems surreal and it's kind of emotional to get everyone together after what everyone has been through in the past year.”

Mayor Briton Williams and Council member Jenafer McCauley were also in attendance at the ribbon cutting. Emerald oX, a local coffee shop in Augusta, GA, provided complementary cold brew.

“I think it's great when the community comes out and supports you and it just feels local and at home and it's exciting to see everybody’s support,” McCauley said.

North Augusta Chamber of Commerce CEO Terra Carroll hopes for their success along the riverfront.

“We are really excited to have them,” Carroll said. “We look forward to their growth and other opportunities with other ventures that they have.”

While opening a storefront during a pandemic was difficult, The Swank Company said they are looking forward to the future and everything it has to offer.

“We want to grow. We want to grow our online sales, we want to grow our in store sales and with joining the Chamber it will connect us with so many other local businesses” Swank employee Katy Arrowood said.

The Swank Company has three locations total, one at SRP Park, one off Fury's Ferry Road in Augusta and another at Surrey Center in Augusta. A fourth retail location is expected to open in fall 2021.