Summer starts with Splash Day in North Augusta

School’s out and summertime fun has officially started in North Augusta.

Summer Splash Day was hosted by the North Augusta Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department at Riverview Park on Friday, June 11. School-aged children beat the heat underneath the water and enjoy community quality time.

“As you can see, by the use of the splash pad, we have plenty of folks looking for a way to cool off from the heat and humidity of summer,” Rick Meyers, the director of the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department, said. “PRT will provide free Coke drink products for everyone in attendance. We normally give away free hot dogs but decided to wait until 2022 to return to that, due to COVID.”

The free event is a way to celebrate the end of the school year.

North Augusta resident Jean Rogers brought her two granddaughters: Aubrey Rogers, 8, and Adleynn Rogers, 5, who both enjoyed the slip and slide.

Sgt. Daniel Smith with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety enjoyed seeing the kids and showing off the fire truck.

“I want to see the children have fun,” Smith said. “I’m just happy to see that there is already a turnout and people are excited to be here ready to get the summer kicked off and to get more of this done.”

This the first of many events held by the PRT Department this summer. Adventure Camp starts on June 14 at the Community Center at 495 Brookside Dr.

To learn more about upcoming events, visit northaugusta.net/government/city-departments/parks-recreation-tourism.