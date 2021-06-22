Summer arts camp hosted by Arts and Heritage Center kicks off in North Augusta

The North Augusta Arts and Heritage Center started the first of three children’s summer camps starting June 21.

The camps are taught by the Jessye Norman School of the Arts and are $75 per person for children between the ages 6-13.

“The arts spark creativity and innovation and help improve academic performance in children, and we feel like that is very important,” North Augusta Arts and Heritage Center Executive Director Mary Ann Bigger said.

“This is the first time that we have done art camp for a full week, and it's been very successful; and we hope to do it again next summer,” Bigger added.

The camp goes into detail art by Faith Ringgold and George Andrews. During the week, they learn about their folk art style and recreate art in their style. In addition, the kids will be participating in other arts activities and games. Masks are recommended, and hand sanitizer will be provided.

“I’m enjoying the kids so far, and we are also doing games when we are taking breaks and stuff, but I think it is also growing myself as an artist as well because I am learning more or less about different artists that I wouldn’t have thought to look up,” Arthur Abdon, an art teacher with Jessye Norman School of the Arts, said.

The next two weeks of camps will take place June 28 through July 2 and July 12 through 16. Their art will be displayed on July 15 at a reception where participants will receive a T-shirt.

Camp classes are capped at 10 children each week.

To learn more, visit www.artsandheritagecenter.com/education/2021-summer-art-camp.