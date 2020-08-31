Students return for 2020-21 school year

Monday meant a milestone for thousands of families around North Augusta, with the school year getting into gear amid substantial changes to help students, faculty and staff reduce risks of COVID-19 transmission.
Aiken County's public schools had Monday as the first day of classes for students on board for Monday-Tuesday instruction – approximately a third of students in the system. A similar percentage – the Wednesday-Thursday contingent – was to arrive for in-person classes 48 hours later. Friday, in the current arrangement, is a day for all students to learn remotely.
Among those facing a line of incoming headlights Monday morning was Jeff Matthews, entering his third year as Mossy Creek Elementary School's principal. "We're very blessed. We have a great staff. They've worked really hard for the last two weeks, to prepare," he said, taking a quick break from a series of hands-free greetings and smiles that were largely hidden behind masks.
"Lot of uncertainties this morning, but a lot of excitement, because we're finally getting our students back, so we're happy about that," Matthews added.
Parents offered a variety of insights on what the past few days have brought.
"Things were very different this year," said Melissa Sims, who has a son in first grade at North Augusta Elementary. "We had to have a lot of conversations with him about making sure you stay safe, and that actually means keeping your hands to yourself: 'I know you'll be excited to see your friends again, but you want to be mindful about contact.'"
Keeping a face mask in place was also an essential topic, Sims said. "He's not exactly used to wearing a mask all day, so we tried to prepare him for that, starting a couple of weeks ago, by just having him walk around with his mask on. He's ... active, so I'd catch him sneaking it off. I kind of feel sorry for his teacher, in that respect. I don't know if she will expect him to keep it on."
The topic of "mask breaks," as a possibility at some point during the school day, arose in conversation, she added.
Brooke Wood, who has a seventh-grade daughter at Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle and a 12th-grade son in at Midland Valley High, noted that shopping has been different in the past few weeks, in terms of "not being able to go and touch everything," or the complications involved with sending back mail-order items that did not fit.
She also addressed Monday's events. "My daughter was actually ready to go before I even woke up. I think she was nervous but ... excited, at the same time, to be able to be with friends."
Wood said her son – a senior – didn't have to deal with anything unusual Monday, as he is among the thousands of Aiken County students who would begin attending classes Wednesday, and be in school on Wednesdays and Thursdays (rather than Mondays and Tuesdays) for the foreseeable future, with COVID-19 precautions in place.
Cammie Hayes, with a son in first grade at North Augusta Elementary, said the arrival and drop-off procedures were the same as usual. Her son, she said, is "not a fan of any type of accessory," such as masks or name tags.
As for the mask, she added, "This morning, we just didn't really talk about it, and he grabbed it off the dashboard, put it on and hopped out the car."
Emily Thompson, with two sons – a first-grader and a fourth-grader – at Mossy Creek Elementary, said that a two-day week, in terms of classroom activities, meant spending less time buying back-to-school clothes.
She added, "Being a working mom, it's been nice to have them going back to school, even if only for two days. The kids were especially excited, because they hadn't seen their friends in an even longer time than just the normal summer."
Mary Louise Smith, who has a son in 12th grade at North Augusta High, commented, "It was great getting him off to school. He was excited. He is thrilled to be back with his friends, although his first class, he said he has six kids in it. That is very socially distant."
She also commented on the overall outlook. "I think as long as they keep washing their hands and wearing their masks and being consistent, I'm not as worried about them all being back."