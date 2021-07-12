Stoplight added to West Martintown Road

A new stoplight will be added off West Martintown Road this week.

Construction crews from Brooks Berry Haynie will add a traffic sensor into the road starting Monday, July 12.

Drivers exiting I-20 eastbound at Exit 1 will see a flashing yellow light, signaling drivers to use caution.

South Carolina Department of Transportation will inspect the equipment Thursday, July 15. The light should be up and running by the end of the week.

Drivers are encouraged to reduce speed in the work zone and be alert to driving conditions.

This change is one part of the I-20 bridge replacement and widening project. Georgia Department of Transportation will also be working and traffic will be reduced to one lane this week between the hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.