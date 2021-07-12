You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Stoplight added to West Martintown Road

Stoplight added to Exit 1
Buy Now

Stoplight with sensor will be added at Exit 1 on West Martintown Road. (Photo provided by Georgia Department of Transportation).

 Photo provided by Georgia Department of Transportation

A new stoplight will be added off West Martintown Road this week.

Construction crews from Brooks Berry Haynie will add a traffic sensor into the road starting Monday, July 12.

Drivers exiting I-20 eastbound at Exit 1 will see a flashing yellow light, signaling drivers to use caution.

South Carolina Department of Transportation will inspect the equipment Thursday, July 15. The light should be up and running by the end of the week.

Drivers are encouraged to reduce speed in the work zone and be alert to driving conditions.

This change is one part of the I-20 bridge replacement and widening project. Georgia Department of Transportation will also be working and traffic will be reduced to one lane this week between the hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Samantha Winn covers the city of North Augusta, with a focus on government and community oriented business. Follow her on Twitter: @samanthamwinn and on Facebook and Instagram: @swinnnews

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News