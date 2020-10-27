State of South Carolina, city of Augusta file for preliminary injunction in lock and dam case

The state of South Carolina and city of Augusta each filed motions for a preliminary injunction in the lawsuit over the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam last week, seeking an order to bar the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from demolishing the lock and dam and proceeding with a planned construction project.
Filed Thursday, Oct. 22, the motions are the next step in the lawsuit filed by South Carolina related to the lock and dam.
The state of South Carolina moved for a preliminary injunction to prevent the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers “from proceeding with construction of the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam project … until this case can be decided,” according to the motion.
The city of Augusta moved for a preliminary injunction to prevent the Corps “from proceeding with with destruction of the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam … and NSBLD Park, both of which served Augusta and hundreds of thousands of Augustans since 1937.”
The Corps of Engineers has been tasked as part of the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project to provide a fish passage so sturgeon can migrate to historic spawning grounds upstream.
The Corps has announced that its chosen path for the project is to remove the lock and dam and build a rock weir. Local municipalities have fought against that plan because, as presented, it will lower the river pool near downtown North Augusta and Augusta.
A hearing via telephone before the judge is set for Nov. 19.