Special noise ordinance in works for Riverside Village

North Augusta City Council discussed the potential for a special noise ordinance for Riverside Village Monday evening at its study session.
“When I look at a live, work and play community that’s on a river that’s designed for young professionals, entertainment and music is big, so not only do I see it helping us attract new businesses to fill those spaces – and it checks a box for them – but it will also be very helpful for everyone down there,” Mayor Briton Williams said.
The current ordinance is as follows: "The use of any loudspeaker or amplifier of such intensity that annoys and disturbs persons of ordinary sensibilities in the immediate vicinity thereof; the use of any stationary loudspeaker or amplifier operated on any weekday between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 7:00 a.m., or at any time on Sunday."
Council members asked city administrator Jim Clifford and city attorney Kelly Zier to draft an ordinance to change the time to midnight on Friday and Saturday for Riverside Village.
“Those are sounds of life, those are sounds of our community and to me it’s a good thing. I like to hear our community making noise and thriving,” Council member David McGhee said.
Council came to the conclusion to create a draft ordinance for Riverside Village that allows for restaurants and businesses to have more flexibility.
The planned ordinance would also allow the GreenJackets flexibility for games that run late and allow special events in the area to be able to contact the city administrator for approval for an exception to the noise ordinance instead of having to attend a city council meeting for permission.
The current noise ordinance for residential areas will continue to go into effect at 10:30 p.m.
Council plans to review the noise ordinance for the entire city after conducting more research.