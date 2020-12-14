Six file for seats in the North Augusta municipal election

Six people have filed to run for seats in the upcoming city of North Augusta municipal election, according to party officials.
Filing opened Monday morning, and those wishing to run for the mayor seat or one of three open City Council seats have until noon on Monday, Dec. 21, to file with a party.
As of Monday afternoon Briton Williams and Stetson Corbitt had filed for mayor, and David McGhee (incumbent), David Buck, Elizabeth Jones and Jenafer McCauley had each filed to run for City Council.
Those who have filed have all filed with the North Augusta Republican Party. No one had filed with the Aiken County Democratic Party as of Monday at 4:45 p.m.
North Augusta Mayor Bob Pettit announced Monday he will not run for reelection. The three City Council seats up for election are currently held by Pat Carpenter, Fletcher Dickert and McGhee.
The election is set to take place April 27, 2021. Primaries, if they are chosen by a party, shall be held on Feb. 9, 2021. Conventions, if chosen, should be held no later than that date.