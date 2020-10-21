Several Riverside Village properties still delinquent on Municipal Improvement District fees

North Augusta has made its November 2020 debt service payment for the bonds issued to help fund Riverside Village construction, according to a Monday financial update.

Cammie Hayes, the city’s finance director, gave a financial update on Riverside Village during City Council’s meeting on Monday evening.

Hayes gives a quarterly update to Council, lining up with voluntary filings posted each quarter.

The November 2020 debt service payment has been made, Hayes said, so the city is now collecting toward the payment due May 1, 2021. Hayes said the city anticipates being able to make that payment “very timely.”

Hayes also provided an update on the Municipal Improvement District fees levied against property owners in Riverside Village.

Annual payments from the Municipal Improvement District were due May 1, but only one payment was made, so penalties were assessed on the delinquent properties.

Hayes said there were no additional MID payments collected during the third quarter, but said one was made in October.

The city’s property tax records show that a payment of $19,200.87 was made on the parcel where Southbound Smokehouse sits.

If MID or property tax payments aren't made, properties would go to the annual tax sale in November.

Hayes said Monday there is around $800,000 in MID payments yet to be collected, and her understanding is that the payments will be made prior to the tax sale.

Hayes also mentioned stadium rent. The Augusta GreenJackets still owe around $60,000 in rent for the stadium, Hayes said, adding the team should have obligations met before the end of the year.