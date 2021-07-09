Schedule for Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee in North Augusta being reassessed

The Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee, North Augusta's annual Halloween festival, is set for the weekend of Oct. 30, and plans are still being considered as to whether this year's version will be a one- or two-day event.
The 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19 precautions and regulations.
This year's gathering is to run — at least — from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, with the traditional offerings of "fair food," craft booths and carnival-style rides. Organizers are also considering extending the event to cover Friday, Oct. 29.
The location, in keeping with tradition, is several blocks of Georgia Avenue, from Jackson to Clifton Avenue.
Plans for the musical entertainment are also reportedly still taking shape.
The event traditionally runs for two days and includes an evening musical performance. Past acts have included such names as Mark Chesnutt, Spin Doctors, Loverboy, Gin Blossoms, 38 Special and the Charlie Daniels Band.