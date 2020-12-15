S.C. receives first doses of coronavirus vaccine, Aiken County sees 510 cases in a week

South Carolina received its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
Nearly 43,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are expected to arrive by Wednesday, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Several health care facilities in the state are receiving allocations directly from the federal government and may begin vaccinating their front-line medical workers as soon as today.
The state is expected to receive between 200,000 to 300,000 doses by the end of the year.
Upon receipt of this first allocation, the state will be in phase 1a of the state's vaccine plan. In this phase, frontline medical workers and long-term care facility residents and staff will be vaccinated.
“Our top priority is to save lives,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, in a statement. “However, as the vaccine first becomes available, the number of doses will be limited in South Carolina, like in all states. We ask everyone to please be patient, wait your turn and listen to our public health officials. Doing this will allow public health officials to ensure the most vulnerable among us and those who keep us alive are vaccinated first.”
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will require two shots, spaced 21 days apart. When residents receive the first shot, they will be given a paper card that provides what COVID-19 vaccine was received, the date and location it was received, and a reminder when the second shot is needed.
There have been 510 cases confirmed in Aiken County between Tuesday, Dec. 8, and Tuesday, Dec. 15.
As of Dec. 15, there have been 6,684 confirmed cases in the county, and 96 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.
Statewide, there have been 239,119 confirmed cases and 4,402 confirmed deaths.
DHEC also updated its school data Tuesday. Listed below are cumulative cases for local schools.
North Augusta schools:
• Belvedere Elementary student cases: less than five.
• Belvedere Elementary faculty cases: five.
• Hammond Hill Elementary student cases: less than five.
• Hammond Hill Elementary faculty cases: less than five.
• Mossy Creek Elementary student cases: less than five.
• Mossy Creek Elementary faculty cases: less than five.
• North Augusta Elementary student cases: less than five.
• North Augusta Elementary faculty cases: less than five.
• North Augusta High student cases: 21.
• North Augusta High faculty cases: less than five.
• North Augusta Middle student cases: less than five.
• North Augusta Middle faculty cases: less than five.
• Paul Knox Middle student cases: six.
• Paul Knox Middle faculty cases: less than five.
• Fox Creek Charter High student cases: six.
• Fox Creek Charter High faculty cases: less than five.