Roundabouts proposed along Exit 1 area of Martintown Road in North Augusta; public comment sought

The city of North Augusta is seeking public input on a study that could help dictate future road work on Martintown Road near Exit 1.
The study, performed by AECOM, focused on Martintown Road between Hammond Pond Road and Gregory Lake Road and makes a handful of recommendations for the corridor over a period of around 20 years.
“The overall idea of the corridor study was to give the city a better idea about what projects we should be encouraging and how we move forward with a more coordinated approach to traffic lights, controlled access – all of those sorts of things that increase traffic that we would need to address due to increased traffic,” said Libby Hodges, director of the city’s planning and development department.
“We also knew we potentially had some pretty large development going in on that corner with I-20 and Martintown Road, and we were already aware of existing problems at Bergen Road; and you know there’s going to be increased traffic along Gregory Lake.”
The study, Hodges said, helps create a coordinated approach so the city can get projects into the pipeline for ARTS, the area’s transportation metropolitan planning organization, as well as get on the same page with the S.C. Department of Transportation.
The study can be found on the city’s website at northaugusta.net/MartintownRoadStudy.
The study cites traffic volume from SCDOT permanent count stations, stating the volume varies from 5,400 vehicles per day just north of Gregory Lake Road to 18,300 per day south of Knobcone Avenue. By 2040, the study says, traffic is expected to grow to 6,800 vehicles per day north of Gregory Lake Road and 20,800 vehicles per day south of Knobcone.
Recommendations from the study include a single-lane roundabout at Gregory Lake Road and a two-lane roundabout at I-20 westbound ramps, and alignment of Old Plantation Road to Knobcone Avenue. A full list of recommendations can be found in the study.
Two of the recommendations, traffic lights at both Bergen Road and the eastbound off-ramp from Interstate 20, are already in progress.
“At this point, it’s just a study; these are just words on a page. It’s not really given enforceability until City Council adopts it and tells us that this is what we want and this is what we’re going for,” Hodges said.
Public comments will be accepted until at least March 1, 2021.
“It’s important for people to come in and comment at this point,” Hodges said. “We want to make sure that we’re not recommending anything that’s completely off the reservation, or you know, that they can see the kind of scientific engineering end that has led up to these decisions.”
Planning Commission will discuss the study at its Feb. 18 meeting.
Public comment can be provided in five ways, including regular mail, in-person, email, phone or online.
How to provide public comment on the study:
• Regular mail: Planning and Development Department, PO Box 6400, North Augusta, SC 29861
• In person: 100 Georgia Ave., 2nd Floor, North Augusta, 29841
• Via email: planning@northaugusta.net
• By phone: 803-441-4221
• Comment portal: www.northaugusta.net/MartintownRoadStudy