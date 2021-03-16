Rotary Club of North Augusta gets acting tips from mayor of Batesburg-Leesville

The Rotary Club of North Augusta welcomed actor and mayor of Batesburg-Leesville to speak about the business of acting and being a mayor Thursday morning.
“Being an actor, the more experience you have in life, the better actor you will be, and service to your community should really be high on your list of things to do,” said Lancer Shull, the mayor of Batesburg-Leesville.
Shull has served as president in the Rotary, on the school board, chamber board, Lexington County’s Accommodation Tax Committee, as Commissioner on Joint Municipal Water & Sewer Commission, the Lexington County Municipal Association, the Municipal Association of SC Board of Directors and is now the current mayor of Batesburg-Leesville.
While he is an actor, he is still the mayor of Batesburg-Leesville, and the two roles do conflict with each other at times. A conflict can happen when he has mayoral duties at the same time, when he is required to travel for the role or when the role could portray the mayor in a negative way.
“It conflicted last month. I actually booked a small role and I had a council meeting at the same time and I made the choice to do the council meeting instead of the small role,” Shull said.
Shull has had roles in Lincoln, Rejouer and Firefly, as well as independent films, which are his favorite.
“I would say probably a couple of independent films that never were released but I was the lead actor in them were the most fun, I love working with new young directors who are inspiring and work hard to get their stuff out there,” Shull said.
He is a part of the Screen Actors Guild and his agent uses Actors Access, which is a website that casting directors post to when looking for actors. Shull also explained the roles of a producer, the writer and the actor and the steps to getting a role.
“Today, everything is done online and even before COVID, everything was done online, shooting auditions, uploading them to the site and then once your agent tell you, you have the audition, then the casting director chooses,” Shull said.
What Shull said he appreciates about acting is that even though he’s turning 50, he's still able to do it because there is always a role out there for someone at any age.
“Learning that you don’t really lose anything, as long as I know I’m being asked to audition, knowing that I’m in the top 25 then whenever they call back and say it’s down to three, I know I’ve done my job and that really motivates me,” Shull said.