Road work to cause I-20 closures

Travelers on Interstate 20 will see nighttime lane and shoulder closures for the next week across the state line in Georgia.
The closures will take place Nov. 30 until Dec. 5 between the Augusta Canal and the Savannah River.
“Crews will apply asphalt and stripe during these times,” states a release from the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Nighttime work hours are 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., the release says.
Georgia DOT is in the midst of a project to widen the interstate between the Georgia Welcome Center and Exit 1 (Martintown Road) in North Augusta. The project also includes the replacement of the Augusta Canal and Savannah River bridges.