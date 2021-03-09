Riverside Village dock to provide more accessibility from North Augusta to the river

Boaters on the Savannah River will have a new place to tie up their boats in North Augusta in the future, as plans for a boat dock in Riverside Village are advancing.
The dock is planned to be located near SRP Park within 100 yards of the Sharon Jones Amphitheater and the city is currently meeting with companies that have expertise in boat docks.
City Council member Eric Presnell said he could see the boat dock opening up avenues for things in Riverside Village like kayak rentals or a stop for the Patriot tour boat in Augusta.
Presnell, an active boater, said the dock will be great because it will allow a boater to pull up and grab a bite to eat at one of the Riverside Village restaurants.
“The more accessibility the better, because right now there’s not a lot of public places that you can access the river,” Presnell said, mentioning the North Augusta boat ramp.
Even for people who don’t have boats, the dock would still provide accessibility and bring the river a little closer for people to enjoy.
Rick Meyer, the city’s director of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, said a site has been chosen for the dock and approved by South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. The city is currently looking to construct a combination of boat slips and a linear dock.
“It makes sense, because what we’re trying to do here is give boaters access to Riverside Village, SRP Park, Sharon Jones Amphitheater – we envision a dock that not only would work for people who own their own boats, but also for boat taxis or tour boats that could come into the dock and drop off people for shopping or restaurants or a baseball game at SRP Park, just kind of a win-win for all those involved in the city of North Augusta and the development of Riverside Village,” Meyer said.
The department is currently meeting with companies that were recommended by SCDNR and other companies that design and manufacture commercial boat docks, Meyer said. The discussions include proposals, cost estimates and other suggestions.
Meyer said the city currently has a $100,000 grant from the Aiken County watercraft tax funds and said there are opportunities to pursue additional grant funds, with the estimated price for the project around $200,000.
Meyer and Presnell each said the cost to taxpayers would be very minimal, if not zero.