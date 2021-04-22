Richard Fletcher launches campaign for North Augusta City Council seat (kinda)

The slate of candidates for North Augusta City Council has grown to five.

North Augustan Richard Fletcher, architect and administrator of the North Augusta 20/20 Facebook group, has started a write-in campaign.

“Write-in campaigns seldom succeed, and a one-week write-in campaign is almost certain to fail,” Fletcher acknowledged.

“But, if by some miracle I am elected, I will try to be the best city council member North Augusta has ever had.”

Fletcher’s candidacy started as satire. When in-person absentee voting began Monday, a few friends let him know they had written his name in for mayor and/or city council.

Fletcher said that “unsolicited endorsement” inspired him to write a “satirical post about a non-campaign.”

“I wrote ‘I promise not to spend a dime on my non-campaign. I will make no speeches. I will put no signs in your yards. I will print no brochures. I will not make a bunch of promises I will not keep. I will not debate legitimate candidates. I will represent no political party,’” Fletcher said.

Fletcher has now made a handful of posts about the candidacy on North Augusta 20/20, which has at least 10,600 members.

Fletcher said people were not sure if he was serious or joking, but said “It was fun to approach a political campaign with such freedom and nonchalance.”

He began thinking that he had read comments from people saying they planned to only vote for one or two people in the council race. He wondered about giving them another choice.

There are three open Council seats.

“I do not want to interfere with the mayoral race, but if anyone thinks I would make a good city council member, I would appreciate them writing my name in,” he said.

Win or lose, Fletcher said, he will continue sharing ideas and engaging with the “great folks” on North Augusta 20/20.