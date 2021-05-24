You are the owner of this article.
Richard Adams joins Aiken County Planning Commission

Richard Adams is the Democratic candidate running for mayor in the North Augusta Municipal election on April 27th. He is selling T-Shirts at his barber shop for his campaign. (Shakailah Heard/staff)

Former North Augusta mayoral candidate, Richard Adams has been appointed to the Aiken County Planning Commission.

“It’s most humbling and exciting to be a part of the actual county, something that larger than a city municipality, but I feel good. I am excited to serve the entire county,” Adams said.

Aiken County Council member, Sandy Haskell appointed Adams.

“My goal is to learn as much as I possibly can. This is something that is new to me, I know that there is a lot of development coming here to the Aiken County region and one if the biggest things we need to make sure that our residents and our developers are not necessarily on the same accord, but we can kind of meet in the middle to keep everybody happy,” Adams said.

“We don’t want to bombard the residents. We don’t want to over burden them with building and growth and development, but with time comes change so we've got to be able to change with the change.”

Adams said Terri Turner reached out to him a couple of weeks after the election about the position. Terri knew she was leaving and expressed she wanted Adams to be her replacement.

Adams had his first meeting Thursday evening.

