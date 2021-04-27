Republicans Carpenter, McCauley and McGhee win City Council election

Republicans swept the North Augusta City Council election Tuesday.
Unofficial results from the election are in, and incumbents Pat Carpenter and David McGhee and newcomer Jenafer McCauley will serve as City Council members for the next four years.
The three received the most votes out of all the candidates on the ballot, with McCauley receiving 2,329 votes, Carpenter receiving 2,230 votes and McGhee receiving 2,076 votes.
Democrat Trina Mackie came in fourth and didn’t received enough votes to take one of the seats up for grabs. She received 993 votes.
Republican candidate for mayor Briton Williams received the most votes for the mayor seat, according to unofficial results, bringing in 2,230 votes.
Carpenter has been on City Council since 1993.
“I’m just so excited, I just cannot wait to get started with the new mayor and his new ideas, and hopefully just make North Augusta even a better city than it is today,” Carpenter said.
McGhee has been on City Council since 2013 and said he’s relieved and happy to have been reelected.
“(I'm) just ready to keep working, just keep on the path and get back to work,” he said.
About Williams’ election he said, “It’s going to be a different perspective and I’m excited to see the changes that are going to come about and it’s going to be exciting to be apart of it and see what positive things we can move forward with.”
McCauley was elected for a first term, and will replace current Council member Fletcher Dickert, who did not run for reelection.
“I’m really excited and I’m excited that the community came out and ... voted well and got a lot of support and I’m just looking forward to getting to work and getting the tasks done that we’ve set out during the campaign,” McCauley said. She said she is excited for Williams and said they will work hard and work well together.
Richard Fletcher, who ran a week-long write-in campaign, was not elected, according to unofficial results. There were a total of 425 write-in votes for City Council.
The unofficial vote counts were provided by the North Augusta Municipal Election Commission. The results will be certified by the commission Tuesday, and the winners will be sworn in at the next City Council meeting.