Rep. Wilson visits North Augusta, mentions lock and dam issue

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson praised a ruling in the court case over the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam during a news conference Monday morning, and said maintaining the Savannah River pool is “absolutely critical.”
Wilson, R-S.C., was at the North Augusta Municipal Building as part of his annual legislative agenda tour. He also stopped in Aiken, Barnwell and West Columbia.
Wilson mentioned that S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson has been successful in providing that the pool between the two states be maintained. The state of South Carolina sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over the latter’s plan to remove the lock and dam and replace it with a rock weir.
A 2019 news release from the Corps announcing that decision stated the project, known as Alternative 2-6d, will lower the average height of the river in the Augusta area “approximately 2 feet from current average conditions.”
In November 2020, U.S. District Court Judge Richard Gergel signed an order on motion for preliminary injunction in the case, enjoining the Corps from implementing its chosen plan “and any other plan involving the removal of the Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam if the proposal does not ‘maintain the pool’ that was in existence” on the date of the enactment of the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act.
“I’m hoping for common sense,” Wilson said, when asked what comes next for the issue. The law calling for the pool to be maintained is clear, he said, adding he is grateful for a court ruling by Judge Gergel in favor of the state.
Wilson also mentioned that the issue over the pool is not just about aesthetics. Corporations like Kimberly Clark and Dominion Energy depend on the river, he said.
“We’ll be working together with the delegations of South Carolina and Georgia to maintain the pool, it’s just absolutely critical,” he said.