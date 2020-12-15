Recruiting fair set for Saturday

A recruiting fair for collegiate and high school coaches is set for Saturday at Riverview Park Activities Center, from 8 a.m. to noon.
The event is orchestrated by Education and Exposure Through Athletics CSRA, which is run by LaFayette Stewart, a 2002 North Augusta High School graduate who went on to play football at Carson-Newman College and is now the head football coach at Fox Creek High.
The event caters to seven counties in South Carolina (Aiken, Edgefield, Barnwell, Saluda, Bamberg, McCormick and Allendale) and 14 in Georgia (Richmond, Columbia, Burke, McDuffie, Washington, Jefferson, Screven, Wilkes, Jenkins, Hancock, Lincoln, Warren, Glascock and Taliaferro). Pre-registration is required. Details are at 803-439-3847 and eeta.csra@gmail.com.