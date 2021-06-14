RECing Crew proposes Miracle League field at Riverview Park in North Augusta

A proposal to create a multipurpose Miracle League field at Riverview Park was brought before the North Augusta City Council on Monday.

The RECing Crew community group spearheaded the proposal to better serve special-needs residents in playing and connecting with the community through sports activities.

Miracle League is a nationwide organization that gives special-needs citizens a chance to play baseball through a buddy or competitive system. The field would feature vehicle accessible and wide dugouts with soft and stable ground, unlike grass or sand. South Carolina has 17 Miracle League fields sprinkled across the state.

In addition, the RECing Crew hopes to use the space for year-round activities.

Pam Stickler, the president of the RECing Crew, has been working for almost 20 years to improve accessibility for special needs citizens. They offer 17 different activities for participants and volunteers help make it happen.

“All the programs that we offer totally improve the quality of life that these individuals have,” Stickler said.

“With the other amenities that are at Riverview Park, this is a win-win situation for you as a showcase, for us so that we can grow and do more programming for those individuals, and so that these individuals belong in this community that they are living in right now,” Stickler added.

North Augusta resident and T-RecS coach Don Bickley wants everyone to experience the community he has with the RECing Crew.

“This is the most rewarding experience I have ever had. I wish all of you could see the joy that my players have when they hit the ball and cross home plate,” Bickley said.

Georgia Rehabilitation Institute board member and North Augusta resident Don Howard has put forward a large financial commitment to help create the field.

The group served approximately 4,000 citizens across eight counties between South Carolina and Georgia in 2020.

“We’re not even touching elementary, high school and middle school (students),” Council member Pat Carpenter said. “So ... think (about) how many people we can reach.”