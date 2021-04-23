Rabid skunk found in Edgefield County

A skunk in Edgefield County tested positive this week for rabies, and one dog was exposed to the animal.
According to a release from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the skunk was found near Bartley Road between Strom Lane and Highway 25 in Edgefield.
No people are known to have been exposed, and one dog was exposed and will be quarantined.
The skunk was submitted to DHEC for testing on April 21 and was confirmed to have rabies on April 22.
"Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratch which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal. However, infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies," said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader, in a release from DHEC.
"To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or a wildlife rehabilitator. Please report all animal bites, scratches, and exposure to potentially rabid animals to DHEC.”
DHEC advises that if your pet appears to have been bitten or scratched by the skunk, or has wounds of unknown origin, they may have been exposed to rabies. Contact DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Aiken office at 803-642-1637 during business hours, or after-hours at 888-847-0902 (select option 2).
The skunk is the first animal in Edgefield County to test positive for rabies in 2021.