Q&A with candidates for North Augusta mayor

April's municipal election will bring to North Augusta a new mayor. Three candidates have filed with parties for the seat. Briton Williams and Stetson Corbitt have filed as Republicans, and Richard Adams has filed as a Democrat. There will be a Republican primary on Feb. 9, and the general election will take place on April 27.
Candidates are listed in alphabetical order.
Richard Adams
1. Biographical information: What unique aspect about yourself will help you as mayor?
My family moved to North Augusta in 1992. I'm a husband, father, barber, life coach, motivational speaker, educator and businessman. I'm a natural born leader, visionary, creative and innovative, resilient and a swift adjuster. I began cutting hair at 12! I didn't just become a barber, I opened my own barber shop, I became an instructor, then opened the county's first barber school right here in North Augusta, then purchased my second barbershop. I'm now on my third barbershop – no loans, grants, investors, just consistent hard work, savings and sacrifice! I've created jobs and cultivated life and business coaching programs. I can work with any personality and very well under pressure. I listen to and learn people. I live a life and have built my career and businesses on servicing people.
2. As North Augusta’s growth outpaces Aiken, how do you feel the city should address future growth and prepare for development along the riverfront and around Exits 1 and 5?
We must first be proactive on crime prevention. North Augusta is a fairly safe and tranquil community, however someone was murdered just down from our police department – an influx of car break-ins in the West Martintown Road area and shots fired down at Riverside Village the result of an attempted robbery. We must ensure that our city is safe first.
Riverside Village should be completed expeditiously; but we can't stop there. Our city has underserved and underdeveloped areas that can serve as catalyst to growth and development for our economy that won't congest our roadways or bombard our neighborhoods.
Expanding the Greenway to downtown could be ideal, but what about the residents of downtown, traffic, parking and the fact that it's anchored by two churches. I believe "booming" downtown (for us) could take away from the charm and small town feel people love and would like to preserve; besides, the infrastructure does not support such! We should invest in current businesses and maintain our downtown's essence and expand other areas of town.
Consider the residents; see what they want, allow them to share ideas. Table service restaurants are at the top of my agenda!
3. What are the biggest challenges and opportunities you see coming for North Augusta in the next four years?
I think our challenges and opportunities are the same. Riverside Village and downtown are definite challenges – growing and preservation is a challenge! Having Riverside Village complete and businesses thriving is a recipe for success. It would drive the economy, providing an outlet for the community to "play at home."
Stetson Corbitt
1. Biographical information: What unique aspect about yourself will help you as mayor?
I am a North Augustan with roots in the community going back generations, living here with my wife Amy for 14 years. My degree is in business management (operations, finance, accounting). I started managing operations, then as a plant manager in the automotive sector and golf car industry. Currently, I work for SRNS at SRS in projects. We attend TrueNorth Church, I have coached for N.A. recreation, volunteered at Hammond Hill school and am an active member of N.A. Sertoma Club. Professionally, I have served on the Lower Savannah Workforce Development Board. I enjoy spending time with my family, golf, cooking and am an avid outdoorsman and Eagle Scout.
2. As North Augusta’s growth outpaces Aiken, how do you feel the city should address future growth and prepare for development along the riverfront and around Exits 1 and 5?
Growth on Exits 1 and 5 is key economically for North Augusta. This requires preparation from a myriad of fronts. We must ensure from a services standpoint we are poised to provide the current level of excellent service. NADPS and Public Services Department must be staffed to deliver services. This will drive us to increase the physical locations of NADPS and possible expansion of capacity for Public Services. Infrastructure needs to accommodate influx of traffic in subdivisions including roads/sidewalks for pedestrian traffic. Expansion of the Greeneway can be worked in with developers seeking investment in our community. Parks and recreation should be expanding their services into those areas as well.
3. What are the biggest challenges and opportunities you see coming for North Augusta in the next four years?
One of the opportunities as well as being one of the biggest challenges is the completion of Riverside Village. It needs to be completed with all of the live, work, play opportunities as it was presented to the citizens of North Augusta. In the interest of fiscal responsibility, self funding is needed so that tax dollars can be allocated to the proper resources. Connecting RV via Greeneway expansion to downtown will provide pathways to revitalization. I see cultural arts and additional downtown festivals taking an increased role the way we have been blessed with the Peach Jam and the Braves becoming part of our hometown GreenJackets! As mayor, my goal is to have city government viewed as communicating, providing, transparent and a welcoming place for citizens to express their viewpoints and ideas. I look forward to serving the citizens of our North Augusta.
Briton Williams
1. Biographical information: What unique aspect about yourself will help you as mayor?
Jenny Lynn and I have lived in North Augusta for 27 years. I was a banker before becoming a financial advisor in 1998. I have been active in my church and in civic affairs such as the Optimist Club, Chamber of Commerce, Arts and Heritage Center, North Augusta Forward and the Chair of North Augusta Planning Commission. I was the Chamber of Commerce 2004 Small Business Person of the Year. My platform is about collaboration and as mayor I will bring different people with different abilities together and harness that talent to achieve the goals for a better North Augusta.
2. As North Augusta’s growth outpaces Aiken, how do you feel the city should address future growth and prepare for development along the riverfront and around Exits 1 and 5?
The city has already laid the framework for continued residential and commercial growth on Exit 5.
The city is already working on a Martintown Road study for Exit 1. As chair of the Planning Commission, we have already seen residential development projects come in front of us. There is undeveloped land on the exit that’s ripe for growth.
There are successful businesses in Riverside Village but the completion of the entire project is critical.
Downtown revitalization must be prioritized. We must use proven strategies as well as using one of our greatest recreational assets, the Greeneway, to be an economic catalyst.
3. What are the biggest challenges and opportunities you see coming for North Augusta in the next four years?
The new fire station and the Public Safety HQ have the funding and each of these projects are in various stages of completion. The completion of Riverside Village is critical for the city financially. However, with the right leadership, challenges can become opportunities. We must focus on initiatives to grow our economy. We must revitalize our downtown and expand our tourism. Using the Main Street Program and connecting the Greeneway into downtown will be key to its revitalization. By promoting tourism we can take advantage of the growth in cyber as well as improve our quality of life.