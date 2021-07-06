Public auction of Riverside Village properties postponed until August

The sale of seven tracts of land in Riverside Village was postponed during a foreclosure court proceeding today.
Attorneys representing the plaintiff, First Community Bank, and defendant, Greenstone Hammonds Ferry LLC, requested the foreclosure sale be postponed until August, as the parties hope to work out a deal.
The properties were scheduled to be sold at public auction at the Aiken County Courthouse at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, after the parcels were foreclosed upon after a recent ruling in a South Carolina court.
According to Aiken County Master in Equity, the property judgement amount is $3,062,608.63.
North Augusta City Administrator Jim Clifford, who attended the auction Tuesday morning, was shocked about the request for a continuance.
“I was equally surprised by everything that happened in the room,” Clifford said. Clifford emphasized that he hoped a deal would be made prior to court proceedings.
North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams, in an earlier interview, said he was hopeful that the bank and Riverside Village developer Greenstone would come to an agreement prior to the sale.
If a deal is made with the bank and Greenstone, their original development plans with the properties in Riverside Village still stand, Clifford said Tuesday.
Riverside Village was envisioned to be a luxury lifestyle along the Savannah River with plans to implement a live, work and play mentality. Not all of that has happened.
Since SRP Park opened in 2018 and the Crowne Plaza Hotel opened shortly after in 2019, little development has occurred.
The judge granted the request to postpone the sale until August, but no date was given. The sale would have to be advertised again prior to a sale date.
All but one of the seven tracts is undeveloped.
Tract B is currently a parking garage situated across from SRP Park. The area is 1.52 acres and is parcel 007-14-19-001.
Tract C is parcel 007-14-19-005 and is 1.20 acres and located next to Tract B.
Tract D is 007-14-19-007 is .83 acres and located next to the roundabout on Railroad Avenue.
Tract G is 007-17-02-008 and is .83 acres. The area is next to the new Sharon Jones Amphitheater.
Tract H is comprised of six smaller parcels with five sitting at .10 acres each with a northern section at .21 acres also near the Sharon Jones Amphitheater. The parcel numbers are 007-17-02-009; 007-17-02-010; 007-17-02-011; 007-17-02-012; 007-17-02-013 and 007-17-02-006.
Tract I is 007-17-02-004 and is .69 acres located off Esplanade Avenue.
Tract K is parcel 007-13-42-003 and is 2.12 acres located next to a parking garage on the opposite side of Railroad Avenue.